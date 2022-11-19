Harvest & History Dinner

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Harvest & History Dinner guests will explore the 1840s on our historic Hale family homestead with unique interactive experiences, including a conversation with the famous Frederick Douglass about his newly published auto-biography! Afterwards enjoy a rustic family-style dining experience inspired by the harvest season and its bounty of farm-fresh flavors.

Events in Peninsula, Events in The 330, Food & Drink
330-666-3711
