During our Harvest & History Dinner guests will explore the 1840s on our historic Hale family homestead with unique interactive experiences, including a conversation with the famous Frederick Douglass about his newly published auto-biography! Afterwards enjoy a rustic family-style dining experience inspired by the harvest season and its bounty of farm-fresh flavors. All proceeds from the dinner support the upcoming programming season at Hale Farm & Village
Harvest & History Dinner
to
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
