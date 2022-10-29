Haunted Pub Party at The Twisted Olive

The Twisted Olive 5430 Massillon Road, North Canton, Ohio 44720

Something’s brewing… ghoulishly fun…a wicked good time for everyone! The Twisted Olive is hosting an exclusive Haunted Pub Party on Saturday, October 29 from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. This intimate monster bash will feature a live DJ and dance floor located on the lower level patio, complimentary cocktail upon entry, a ghoulish selection of “horror” d’oeuvers, cash bar, and a costume contest!

LOCATION: Lower Level of The Twisted Olive, 5430 Massillon Rd, North Canton

Adults 21+ only. This event is non-refundable/non-transferable. No physical tickets will be issued. Please check in under the purchaser’s name upon arrival.

photo by Tylar Sutton

