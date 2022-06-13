Hawaii: A Technicolor Wonderland! Travel Series

Registration: yes

Short description: Travel talk series presented by Karen Eckart. Register online, in person, or by phone, at 330.896.9074.

Description: Are you tired of dull, gray Ohio? Take a trip to the colorful and beautiful islands of Hawaii. Visit three islands, Oahu, the Big Island (Hawaii), and Maui. Enjoy whale-watching and snorkeling. Learn about the many flowers that decorate the islands. Visit Pearl Harbor National Memorial, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and Haleakala National Park. Discover how Hawaii differs from states in the continental US.