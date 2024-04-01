Haze Annual Time Release Show

Angie Haze WSG Floco Torres & Anya Van Rose

March1st & 2nd at The Rialto Theatre

Doors at 7pm

Haze’s Annual Time Machine Release Show!

Come watch the magic happen with a general ticket, or sing along with the band:

Introducing Angie’s ‘Sing Seats!’ Buy a ticket. Download the vocal part of your choosing. Access the music to several songs from her show to sing along to during the performance. Join the choral flash mob in the audience singing your scripted part along with the band!

It’s “Smiling Time!”

In addition to this debut, Angie and her Bandfam will be releasing a brand new EP entitled, “Smiling”. There will also be a special acoustic set featuring some of Haze’s older tunes for each show. Don’t miss this exclusive event!