Hazel Tree Interiors 7th Anniversary Party Come and enjoy fresh works from local artists, furniture makers and home decor artisans, as well as a new mix of vintage finds for sale, as this gallery/store celebrates its 7th anniversary. There will be parking along the street, in the back lot and at St. Vincent-St. Mary. Hazel Tree Interiors, 143 W. Market St., Akron. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. www.hazeltreeinteriors.com.