Hazel Tree Interiors 7th Anniversary Party

to Google Calendar - Hazel Tree Interiors 7th Anniversary Party - 2017-07-15 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hazel Tree Interiors 7th Anniversary Party - 2017-07-15 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hazel Tree Interiors 7th Anniversary Party - 2017-07-15 11:00:00 iCalendar - Hazel Tree Interiors 7th Anniversary Party - 2017-07-15 11:00:00

Hazel Tree Interiors 143 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303

Hazel Tree Interiors 7th Anniversary Party Come and enjoy fresh works from local artists, furniture makers and home decor artisans, as well as a new mix of vintage finds for sale, as this gallery/store celebrates its 7th anniversary. There will be parking along the street, in the back lot and at St. Vincent-St. Mary. Hazel Tree Interiors, 143 W. Market St., Akron. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. www.hazeltreeinteriors.com.

Info
Hazel Tree Interiors 143 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303 View Map
to Google Calendar - Hazel Tree Interiors 7th Anniversary Party - 2017-07-15 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hazel Tree Interiors 7th Anniversary Party - 2017-07-15 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hazel Tree Interiors 7th Anniversary Party - 2017-07-15 11:00:00 iCalendar - Hazel Tree Interiors 7th Anniversary Party - 2017-07-15 11:00:00

Tags

connect

* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 13, 2017

  • -

    Medina Historic District

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Monday

July 17, 2017

Tuesday

July 18, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

July 19, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search