Western Reserve Hospital Heal Your Heart Luncheon

Join us for our annual Heal Your Heart luncheon to learn about heart disease and help raise awareness about the #1 killer of women in the U.S.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2017

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Doors open at 11 a.m

Lunch served at 11:15 a.m.

Program begins at noon

Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium

2345 4th St.

Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

PRESENTERS

Emcee:

Sara Shookman

WKYC Television Journalist

Keynote Cardiologist

Joseph M. Restivo, MD, FACC

WRH Physicians, Inc.

Cardiology

Keynote Speaker:

Stacey Hoffman

Heart Disease Survivor

Space is limited. Register here or RSVP by Feb. 2 to rsvp@westernreservehospital.org. For questions, please call 330-926-3445.