Heart to Heart Holiday Toolkit: 2020 Edition: 5 Mindful Tips to De-Stress the Holidays

to

Virtual Akron, Ohio

If you’re worried about dealing with the upcoming holidays, you’re not alone. Many find the holiday season typically brings as much stress as it does joy—and this year, in the midst of COVID-19, the challenges have increased for all of us in ways we never imagined. Mindfulness is being in a state of awareness, and this awareness allows us to remain centered while engaging with others to create meaningful connections.

Please join us for a free one-hour presentation filled with practical ways you can incorporate mindful tools into your day during this holiday season—simple practices that can make a world of difference by decreasing stress and increasing our ability to be present, joyful, and compassionate for others, and most importantly ourselves. Participants will walk away with a “Go To Toolkit” of strategies helping us to manage our energy, allowing us to remain calm and focused on what matters most at this special time of year.

If you would like to learn more information about Heart to Heart’s current programming, visit https://www.h2hc.info/upcoming-sessions.

To register for this free event: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=eps6n8cab&oeidk=a07ehelfnuz3a2d8a63

Info

Virtual Akron, Ohio
Business & Career, Health & Wellness
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Heart to Heart Holiday Toolkit: 2020 Edition: 5 Mindful Tips to De-Stress the Holidays - 2020-12-03 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Heart to Heart Holiday Toolkit: 2020 Edition: 5 Mindful Tips to De-Stress the Holidays - 2020-12-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Heart to Heart Holiday Toolkit: 2020 Edition: 5 Mindful Tips to De-Stress the Holidays - 2020-12-03 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Heart to Heart Holiday Toolkit: 2020 Edition: 5 Mindful Tips to De-Stress the Holidays - 2020-12-03 11:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Tuesday

November 17, 2020

Wednesday

November 18, 2020

Thursday

November 19, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

330 homes spring20 small cover.jpg