"Help Me Style It" Workshop & Open House

to Google Calendar - "Help Me Style It" Workshop & Open House - 2017-10-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Help Me Style It" Workshop & Open House - 2017-10-14 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Help Me Style It" Workshop & Open House - 2017-10-14 11:00:00 iCalendar - "Help Me Style It" Workshop & Open House - 2017-10-14 11:00:00

Portage Bluff 198 Portage Trail Ext W Suite 100A, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223

Participants are encouraged to bring a trendy item that they need help styling to get 3-4 new ways to style it for the Fall season. Participants can also just hang out and enjoy the sips, snacks and merchandise. We will also have LipSense, the makeup phenom that is taking over the industry, find out what all the fuss is about at our open house!

Info
Portage Bluff 198 Portage Trail Ext W Suite 100A, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223 View Map
Fashion & Trunk Shows
3308199079
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - "Help Me Style It" Workshop & Open House - 2017-10-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Help Me Style It" Workshop & Open House - 2017-10-14 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Help Me Style It" Workshop & Open House - 2017-10-14 11:00:00 iCalendar - "Help Me Style It" Workshop & Open House - 2017-10-14 11:00:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

September 20, 2017

Thursday

September 21, 2017

Friday

September 22, 2017

Saturday

September 23, 2017

Sunday

September 24, 2017

Monday

September 25, 2017

Tuesday

September 26, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search