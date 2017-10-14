Participants are encouraged to bring a trendy item that they need help styling to get 3-4 new ways to style it for the Fall season. Participants can also just hang out and enjoy the sips, snacks and merchandise. We will also have LipSense, the makeup phenom that is taking over the industry, find out what all the fuss is about at our open house!
"Help Me Style It" Workshop & Open House
Portage Bluff 198 Portage Trail Ext W Suite 100A, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223
