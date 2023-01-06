Herb Wilborn Jr. at the Knight Stage

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Tags

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Friday

December 30, 2022

Saturday

December 31, 2022

Sunday

January 1, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required