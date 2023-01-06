Enjoy this high-energy jazz performance of popular melodies. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com
Herb Wilborn Jr. at the Knight Stage
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
