Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin

In a virtuoso performance, award-winning showman and Cleveland favorite Hershey Felder (George Gershwin Alone, Maestro: Leonard Bernstein) brings to life the remarkable story of America's Composer, Irving Berlin. From the depths of anti-Semitism in Czarist Russia, to New York's Lower East Side, and ultimately all ofthe country and the world, Irving Berlin's story epitomizes capturing the American Dream. Featuring the composer's most popular and enduring songs, from "Alexander's Ragtime Band," "Always," "Blue Skies," "God Bless America," "Puttin' on the Ritz," "There's No Business Like Show Business," to "White Christmas," and the score of "Annie Get Your Gun," Felder's signature creation of character and musical performance will make this evening with Irving Berlin an unforgettable journey in song.

June 7 – 7:30 p.m.

June 8 – 7:30 p.m.

June 9 – 2:30 p.m.

June 9 – 7:30 p.m.

June 10 – 2:30 p.m.

June 10 – 6:30 p.m.

June 13 – Sold Out

June 14 – 7:30 p.m.

June 15 – 7:30 p.m.

June 16 – 2:30 p.m.

June 16 – 7:30 p.m.

June 17 – 2:30 p.m.

June 17 – 6:30 p.m.