HHM's 2022 Holiday - Peace, Laughter, Love: Tidings From Akron

Enjoy self-guided tours at the Hower House Museum during its 2022 Holiday Season "Peace, Laughter, Love: Tidings From Akron" . Cellar Door Boutique is open during tours.

On site parking is free and available in the lot behind the Carriage House.

Fridays and Saturdays: Opens at 12pm and the last tour starts at 2pm

Sundays: Opens at 1pm and the last tour starts at 3pm

Phone or email reservations are welcomed but not required.

Contact dmm47@uakron.edu or call 330-972-6909.

Group tours are available but need to be scheduled at least 2 weeks before desired date.

Adults $10

Seniors $8

Students $2 with ID

12 and Under are FREE with paid adult

We are also a proud member of the Museums For All program!

Through Museums for All, those receiving food assistance (SNAP/EBT benefits) can gain a $2 reduced admission to the Hower House Museum simply by presenting their EBT card.