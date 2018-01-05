HiHO Brewing Co. 1 Year Anniversary Weekend

HiHO Brewing Company 1707 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

HiHO Brewing Co.'s 1 Year Anniversary is Saturday Jan 6th, 2018. Come help us celebrate all weekend with food, live music, and exclusive beer tappings!

Fri Jan 5 - 3-10pm

Sat Jan 6 - 1-10pm

Sun Jan 7 - 12-5pm

HiHO Brewing Company 1707 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
