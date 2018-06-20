Hillbilly IDOL @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

With “one boot in the future and one boot in the pasture,” Hillbilly IDOL draws from the deep, rich well of American musical traditions, to blend an original hybrid sound they call Town and Country Music.

Since 1991 and with three CDs under their belt, Hillbilly IDOL remains dedicated to infectious beats, heartfelt harmony singing, crisp instrumental picking, and solid songwriting about timeless themes. It’s simple music that’s easy to take, hard to fake, fun to make – and fun to listen to. It’s acoustic and electrifying, uptown and down-home, new yet familiar. There’s plenty of reverence and homage to the greats of American roots music, as well as the classic sounds of country, swing, rock & roll, and bluegrass, which have influenced the band’s writing and musical choices.

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

All ages are welcome! This is a family-friendly program. Outdoor toys and sports items are provided for kids of all ages.

What can I bring into the event?

Patrons may bring their own food or beverages. However, you cannot consume alcohol at Howe Meadow, as this is prohibiited by National Park Service policies. Patrons who bring their own drinks and food are expected to clean up all trash before leaving Howe Meadow.

What’s the refund policy?

No refunds on ticket sales are necessary, as this is a free concert. Patrons do not need to bring printed tickets to this event.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

