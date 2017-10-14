History on Tap: From Beer to There

Cleveland History Center 10825 East Blvd. 108, Cleveland, Ohio 44106

October – Saturday 10/14 | 1pm-4pm

Theme: From Beer to There

Location: Hay-McKinney Mansion and 'Beer' Garden

There is no shortage of great beer in Northeast Ohio, but did you know that our strong brewing tradition began long before the recent craft beer boom? History On Tap: From Beer to There is the perfect event to learn more. Join us in our beer garden at the Cleveland History Center on Saturday, October 14th between 1-4pm. Mug up on immigrant communities who built our beer industry, participate in Cleveland Beer Trivia for fun prizes, converse with Cleveland's first tavern owner, Lorenzo Carter, sample local brews, and more. Cheers!

Cleveland History Center 10825 East Blvd. 108, Cleveland, Ohio 44106
