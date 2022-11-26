Holiday at The Barn at Wolf Creek

A one-day, Pop-Up Art Show curated by artists.

Meet local artists and artisans for a unique shopping experience on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 10 am – 4 pm at The Barn of Wolf Creek, 2361 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Copley, Ohio, 44321 during this FREE event.

The show coincides with Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday!

Support your favorite artists and meet a few new ones.

Find exquisite gifts, enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, and enjoy the sights and sounds of The Barn at Wolf Creek.

See you Saturday, November 26th.