Holiday at The Barn at Wolf Creek

to

The Barn at Wolf Creek 2361 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44321

Holiday at The Barn at Wolf Creek

A one-day, Pop-Up Art Show curated by artists.

Meet local artists and artisans for a unique shopping experience on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 10 am – 4 pm at The Barn of Wolf Creek, 2361 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Copley, Ohio, 44321 during this FREE event.

The show coincides with Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday!

Support your favorite artists and meet a few new ones.

Find exquisite gifts, enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, and enjoy the sights and sounds of The Barn at Wolf Creek.

See you Saturday, November 26th.

Info

The Barn at Wolf Creek 2361 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44321
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Holiday at The Barn at Wolf Creek - 2022-11-26 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday at The Barn at Wolf Creek - 2022-11-26 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday at The Barn at Wolf Creek - 2022-11-26 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday at The Barn at Wolf Creek - 2022-11-26 10:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Wednesday

October 26, 2022

Thursday

October 27, 2022

Friday

October 28, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required