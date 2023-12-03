Holiday Bells

to

Christ Church Louisville 600 E. Gorgas St, Louisville, Ohio 44641

Harmony Ringers, a semi-professional bell choir, will be Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree because Santa Claus is Coming to Town. In the Moon of Wintertime we come to celebrate Jesus, Oh, What a Wonderful Child!

Concerts are:

Sunday December 3rd at 3:00pm

Christ Church of Louisville

600 E. Gorgas St, Louisville

Saturday December 9th at 3:00pm

St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church

4600 Fulton Dr NW, Canton

Saturday December 16th at 3:00pm

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

206 Cherry Rd NE, Massillon

Info

Christ Church Louisville 600 E. Gorgas St, Louisville, Ohio 44641
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Holiday Bells - 2023-12-03 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Bells - 2023-12-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Bells - 2023-12-03 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Bells - 2023-12-03 15:00:00 ical