Holiday Bells

Harmony Ringers, a semi-professional bell choir, will be Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree because Santa Claus is Coming to Town. In the Moon of Wintertime we come to celebrate Jesus, Oh, What a Wonderful Child!

Concerts are:

Sunday December 3rd at 3:00pm

Christ Church of Louisville

600 E. Gorgas St, Louisville

Saturday December 9th at 3:00pm

St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church

4600 Fulton Dr NW, Canton

Saturday December 16th at 3:00pm

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

206 Cherry Rd NE, Massillon