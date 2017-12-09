Holiday Cocktail Soirée, Concert, or Both! Featuring The Barefoot Movement

Join us for a holiday cocktail soirée before Barefoot Movement takes to the stage at Happy Days Lodge! Enjoy cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres while Chef Larkin shows you how to make trucs, lagniappes, and festive cocktails for your own shindig. Our parting gifts to you: a book of recipes and tips from our kitchen to yours, and priority seating at the Barefoot Movement concert. Reservations taken through December 1st.

Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Concert at 8 p.m. Doors for the concert open at 7:30 p.m.

Heartfelt, energetic, and down home. Heralded by CMT Edge as "one of the most promising bands on the bluegrass scene," the music of the Nashville based group The Barefoot Movement is as down to earth as their intention for members of their audience: sit back, relax, take your shoes off, and stay a while. Whether you're seeking emotional ballads or rip-roaring barn-burners, you can expect a collection of music that offers something for everyone. The smiles on the faces of the band are obvious displays of the joy and excitement they feel when performing and the audience shares in the fun. With effortlessly executed transitions, the pacing between the softer and more vigorous numbers constantly has fans on the edge of their seats. Won't you join the movement?