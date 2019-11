First Ladies are known for their impeccable sense of fashion, but sometimes those bow blouses and high heels aren’t very comfortable. Help the first ladies kick off their heels and enjoy the holidays by designing the perfect first lady friendly holiday sweater. Will Mamie Eisenhower be sporting a pink bedazzled candy cane sweater? Will Nancy be holding court in a red bow? Stop by and construct the perfect holiday look!

Activities are free and will be available during site hours of operation.