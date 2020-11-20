The holidays are a perfect time of year for gifts and giving! To continue navigating through the pandemic, Beech Creek Gardens is holding a special online Holiday Fundraiser through December 14. The nonprofit botanical garden strives to educate people about nature and the environment, and with your help, they can continue to do this for years to come. Help support the nonprofit organization with a donation and receive a special holiday gift as a token of appreciation! The special Christmas offerings will surely be enjoyed by any nature, history or floral art lover. For more information, visit www.beechcreekgardens.org/fundraisers.