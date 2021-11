Come and enjoy the sounds of Christmas as only a premiere Handbell choir can do. Harmony Ringers has carols and holiday songs to delight your eyes and ears and it’s all for only a free will donation. Don’t miss them!

Concerts are:

Sat Dec 4th at 4:00pm

First Moravian Church

319 N. Walnut St

Dover, OH

Sat Dec 11th at 3:00pm

St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church

4600 Fulton Dr NW

Canton, OH

Please check www.harmonyringersofoh.org for up-to-date information.