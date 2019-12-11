Holiday Movie Night: A Christmas Story

Celebrate the holiday season as we transform our Tasting Room into the best kind of movie theater: one with a bar. Each $20 ticket includes your first pint and access to our complimentary snack and candy bar. Be sure to wear your favorite yellow tights or pink bunny pajamas for a chance to win prizes during our best costume contest! This season we will be screening...

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Wednesday, December 11

ELF - Thursday, December 19

Doors open at 6PM. Screening starts at 7PM.

All ages welcome. Designated driver/underage tickets are available for $15.