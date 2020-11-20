Holiday Nights, Garden Lights

Celebrate the beauty of the Christmas season at Beech Creek Gardens! Our botanical garden glows with holiday spirit and is transformed into a natural wonderland filled with unique areas to explore and things to learn about the wonders of winter nature.

Enjoy lots of hands-on activities for all ages! Visitors can make their own special ornament to take home, join an elf dance party and see wild critters up close. Discover beautiful light displays as you wander through the enchanted gardens at night and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and roasting marshmallows near a toasty campfire.

You can even bring your four-legged family members to partake in all the festive fun! Embrace the holiday spirit with this one-of-a-kind experience at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance from November 20 through December 20, 2020 Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays from 5-9 pm, and December 26-30, Saturday through Wednesday from 5-9 pm.

To keep our guests safe, attendance capacity is limited, masks are required while inside faculties, and social distancing is required. General admission is $7 per person for ages 3 and older. Beech Creek Members and children ages 2 and younger receive free admission. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org.