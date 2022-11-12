Holiday Tree Festival

Enjoy hundreds of trees, wreaths and decorations at 41st annual festival hosted by Akron Children's Hospital. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. & Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. akronchildrens.org