Welcome to Holidays on the Hill for a special free Community Open House on December 3rd from 2-4 p.m to see Santa and visit the Society’s two historic house museums – the John Brown House and Perkins Stone Mansion.

Park at the John Brown House and find an “elf” who will supply you with a postcard map featuring the locations to visit and special experiences with Santa and a cookie station with a working miniature train.

The Perkins Stone Mansion, the home of Akron and Summit County’s founding family, features themed rooms including a Victorian Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, a Society centennial Christmas featuring decorations, clothing and toys from the 1920s through today and more.

A restored vintage sleigh is on display at the John Brown House House along with African American Santa and Christmas decorations donated by Society board director Deb Loughborough and a life size Santa on loan from the City of Akron’s Polsky and O’Neil’s window displays courtesy of Jeanne Tassiello-Jordan.

If you miss the Open House, join us for tours Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m. (last tour at 3:30 p.m.) or 11:00 a.m. for Saturday tours by appointment. The Society will not be hosting tours the week of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve.