WHAT: Hollywood Feed University Presents Free, Online Course on Heartworms in Pets: Everything You Should Know & How to Prevent Them

WHEN:

• Thursday, April 6 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time

• Thursday, April 6 at 12:00 p.m. Central Time

• Thursday, April 6 at 5:00 p.m. Central Time

WHERE: Online at https://hfu.hollywoodfeed.com/live-event-page/heartworms-in-pets-everything-you-should-know-how-to-prevent-them/

AGES: All ages

COST: Free

EVENT DETAILS: Join us for our newest Hollywood Feed University course, Heartworms in Pets: Everything You Should Know & How to Prevent Them, on Thursday, April 6. Join Dr. Angele Bice, a board member of the American Heartworm Association, as she discusses what heartworms are, how these parasites infect pets, and what pet parents can do to prevent this serious disease.

Can't attend the class? You will still receive the recording if you register. Sign up today at: https://hfu.hollywoodfeed.com/live-event-page/heartworms-in-pets-everything-you-should-know-how-to-prevent-them/

ABOUT THE PRESENTER: Angele Bice is a 2013 graduate of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine with a Certificate in Shelter Medicine. She owns a private practice clinic and has worked with a variety of animal shelters and rescues in South Carolina since graduation. Dr. Bice has treated over 250 heartworm-positive dogs a year in South Carolina. Dr. Bice joined the American Heartworm Society as a Board Member in 2019 and strives to improve the accessibility and affordability of veterinary care with an emphasis on community education while maintaining the value and integrity of the veterinary profession.

ABOUT HOLLYWOOD FEED: Hollywood Feed serves pets, their owners, caretakers and communities in 180 stores across 19 states. Consistently ranking atop consumer choice awards in the markets it serves, Hollywood Feed and its family of brands have been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category), Best Pet Supply Stores by Dallas A-List, Best Pet Store by The Memphis Flyer, Best Self Atlanta Magazine's Best Pet Store, Best Pet Food and Supplies in the Best of Denton County Awards, and Best New Business by Cary Living Magazine in North Carolina. Hollywood Feed proudly stands by its brand promise: If your pet doesn’t love it or if you don’t love it, we will gladly replace or refund it. Learn more about Hollywood Feed at www.hollywoodfeed.com and www.facebook.com/hwfeed.