Hollywood Feed University Presents Free, Online Course on Holiday Pet Safety

Join Dr. Sarah Wooten as she gives advice on how to prepare for the hectic holidays so that you and your pet can have fun, be relaxed, and stay out of the veterinary hospital! In this Hollywood Feed University course, Holiday Pet Safety: Keeping Your Dogs & Cats Healthy & Happy this Holiday Season, Dr. Wooten will discuss common holiday hazards for dogs and cats and how to avoid them, as well as share tips on traveling with your pet and minimizing holiday specific stress.

Attendees will receive one (1) FREE Progility Calming Aid Single, Heavenly Hounds Relaxation Squares, -OR- KONG Catnip Spray with purchase!

Can't attend the class? You will still receive the recording if you register. Sign up today at: https://hfu.hollywoodfeed.com/live-event-page/holiday-preparedness/.

ABOUT THE PRESENTER: Dr. Sarah Wooten is a well-known international influencer in the veterinary and animal health care spaces. She has 16 years of experience in private practice and over 10 years of experience in veterinary media work and is a certified veterinary journalist. She is also passionate about helping pet parents learn how to care better for their fur friends. She has written thousands of web articles and filmed hundreds of videos about pet care and the human-animal bond. She has appeared on radio, podcasts, and multiple television news broadcasts across the country in her role as a veterinary expert and has been featured in several magazines in the same role. To learn more, visit drsarahwooten.com.

