WHAT: Hollywood Feed University Presents Free, Online Course on Surviving Your Puppy's Teenage Phase

WHEN:

• Thursday, February 23 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time

• Thursday, February 23 at 12:00 p.m. Central Time

• Thursday, February 23 at 5:00 p.m. Central Time

WHERE: Online at https://hfu.hollywoodfeed.com/live-event-page/surviving-your-puppys-teenage-phase-with-trainer-alex-sessa/.

AGES: All ages

COST: Free

EVENT DETAILS: Join us for our newest Hollywood Feed University course, Surviving Your Puppy's Teenage Phase, on Thursday, February 23. A dog’s adolescent period can come with unique challenges, such as jumping, counter surfing, barking, and not listening. Join certified trainer Alex Sessa as she discusses how to navigate this developmental phase with training strategies that set your dog up for long-term success and instill a solid training foundation.

Can't attend the class? You will still receive the recording if you register. Sign up today at: https://hfu.hollywoodfeed.com/live-event-page/surviving-your-puppys-teenage-phase-with-trainer-alex-sessa/.

ABOUT THE PRESENTER: Alex Sessa is a Certified Professional Dog Trainer through the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers, a certification that requires hundreds of logged training hours and passing a comprehensive exam. She is also one of only five trainers in the state of Georgia to receive full certification as a Certified Dog Behavior Consultant through the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants. This high-level certification requires a rigorous application process that’s assessed by a panel of experts in dog training and behavior, and you must demonstrate the knowledge and ability to handle complex behavior cases in order to be certified. Additionally, she has attained the prestigious Victoria Stilwell Positively Dog Trainer (VSPDT) certification.

Alex attended the University of Georgia, where she began honing her training skills while helping improve the behavior of local shelter dogs, all in an effort to reduce euthanasia rates in the region. She graduated with honors in 2012 and was then offered a job with celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell of Animal Planet’s “It’s Me or the Dog.” Alex traveled the world with Victoria and had the opportunity to learn from her in all facets of training and behavior for five years before deciding to pursue her dream of founding Peach on a Leash. Their work together allowed Alex the opportunity to work hands-on with both pet dogs and working dogs, including police dogs and accelerant detection dogs.

As the founder, owner, and head trainer at Peach on a Leash, Alex oversees one of the largest training programs in the southeast, including a team of eleven exceptional, highly qualified training and behavior experts. She has provided professional dog training for celebrities, athletes, CEOs, and other high-profile clientele, and has been featured on HLN, WSB-TV, 11Alive, and various print publications. Alex also serves as both a faculty member and a mentor for students in the Victoria Stilwell Dog Training Academy, as well as consulting for other training companies and non-profit organizations needing guidance with their dog training programs.

She shares her home with her husband Will, who is a police K-9 trainer and officer, their children and beloved dogs.

ABOUT HOLLYWOOD FEED: Hollywood Feed serves pets, their owners, caretakers and communities in 180 stores across 19 states. Consistently ranking atop consumer choice awards in the markets it serves, Hollywood Feed and its family of brands have been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category), Best Pet Supply Stores by Dallas A-List, Best Pet Store by The Memphis Flyer, Best Self Atlanta Magazine's Best Pet Store, Best Pet Food and Supplies in the Best of Denton County Awards, and Best New Business by Cary Living Magazine in North Carolina. Hollywood Feed proudly stands by its brand promise: If your pet doesn’t love it or if you don’t love it, we will gladly replace or refund it. Learn more about Hollywood Feed at www.hollywoodfeed.com and www.facebook.com/hwfeed.