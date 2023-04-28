Spring is the time of plans and projects! Let the Hartville Hardware experts help with your home improvements during our Home & Garden Sale and Expo! Join us as our vendor partners demo new products, share techniques, and inspire your creativity. Don’t miss out on special savings throughout the store. Join us at our Home & Garden Sale and Expo to jumpstart your spring planning and projects! Do not miss out on your chance to meet Richard Karn, most known as Al Borland from 90's sitcom, Home Improvement on Friday, April 28th from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM ONLY. On Saturday, April 29th ONLY, popcorn will be served for FREE from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and hot dogs will be served for 50¢ from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM.