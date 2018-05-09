Hope for the Wild

Akron Zoo 500 Edgewood Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

Join the Akron Zoo for a special evening with Ang Phuri Sherpa, country director for the Red Panda Network in Kathmandu, Nepal. Red Panda Network’s vision is to ensure the survival of wild red pandas and preserve their habitat for future generations to study, experience and enjoy. Learn about their commitment to protecting wild red pandas and preserving their habitat through the empowerment of local communities. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 6-9 p.m. $50. akronzoo.org

Akron Zoo 500 Edgewood Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
