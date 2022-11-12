Houseplants: Raising Awareness Series

Registration: yes

Short description: Presented by Maggie Rivera from The Ohio State University Summit County Extension. The presentation will be given both in person and on Zoom. Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074.

Description: Are you interested in having plants indoors? Are indoor plants good or bad for air quality? Are you worried that some may be toxic to you or your pets?

Join us for a discussion on these and other indoor plant-related topics.

This is a Zoom program. You will receive an email with the participation weblink three days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an e-mail address, please contact Green Branch Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.