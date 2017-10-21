Celebrate the family fun of Halloween with your furry friends at Akron Dog Park's Annual "Howl-O-Ween" Fall Festival & Fundraiser. This yearly event features a kid and canine friendly Halloween Costume Contest for both dogs and humans alike. There will also be delicious food, fun games, fantastic raffle prizes and exciting police dog entertainment.

Many Northeast Ohio area pet related vendors and rescue groups will be on hand with educational displays, rescued dogs for adoption, freebie giveaways and product specials for sale.