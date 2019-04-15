HSA - Guest Artist: Barb Zimmerman: Acrylic Painting Demonstration

Hudson Society of Artists is a group of individuals interested in furthering artistic endeavors in the community and is pleased to welcome guest artist, Barb Zimmerman at their meeting on April 15, 2019 - 7:30 to 9:30 pm. Barb will demonstrate and discuss her Acrylic Painting technique. As a fine art landscape painter, she strives to capture the intricacies of nature.

HSA meetings are the first and third Mondays of the month at 7:30 pm Sept thru May. HSA individual memberships are only $20.00 and visitors are welcome to attend meetings at no charge.