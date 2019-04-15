HSA - Guest Artist: Barb Zimmerman: Acrylic Painting Demonstration

to Google Calendar - HSA - Guest Artist: Barb Zimmerman: Acrylic Painting Demonstration - 2019-04-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - HSA - Guest Artist: Barb Zimmerman: Acrylic Painting Demonstration - 2019-04-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HSA - Guest Artist: Barb Zimmerman: Acrylic Painting Demonstration - 2019-04-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - HSA - Guest Artist: Barb Zimmerman: Acrylic Painting Demonstration - 2019-04-15 19:30:00

Barlow Community Center 41 S. Oviatt Street, Hudson, Ohio

Hudson Society of Artists is a group of individuals interested in furthering artistic endeavors in the community and is pleased to welcome guest artist, Barb Zimmerman at their meeting on April 15, 2019 - 7:30 to 9:30 pm. Barb will demonstrate and discuss her Acrylic Painting technique. As a fine art landscape painter, she strives to capture the intricacies of nature.

HSA meetings are the first and third Mondays of the month at 7:30 pm Sept thru May. HSA individual memberships are only $20.00 and visitors are welcome to attend meetings at no charge.

Info

Barlow Community Center 41 S. Oviatt Street, Hudson, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Hudson Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - HSA - Guest Artist: Barb Zimmerman: Acrylic Painting Demonstration - 2019-04-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - HSA - Guest Artist: Barb Zimmerman: Acrylic Painting Demonstration - 2019-04-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HSA - Guest Artist: Barb Zimmerman: Acrylic Painting Demonstration - 2019-04-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - HSA - Guest Artist: Barb Zimmerman: Acrylic Painting Demonstration - 2019-04-15 19:30:00
restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

March 18, 2019

Tuesday

March 19, 2019

Wednesday

March 20, 2019

Thursday

March 21, 2019

Friday

March 22, 2019

Saturday

March 23, 2019

Sunday

March 24, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail