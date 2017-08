Calling all Mona Lisas, Frida Kahlos and Van Goghs! On Friday, August 11, art comes to life and you are invited to join in the fun.

Come dressed as your favorite artwork or artist - there will be prizes!

Bring your friends and explore hands-on activities and interactive displays.

It’s all part of the 2nd Friday Art Hop in Hudson on August 11 from 5-8pm.

Family friendly and fun for everyone!

Visit http://www.hudsonarthop.com for more information