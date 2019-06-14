Hudson Gallery Hop: Secret Gardens

Uncommon Art 178 1/2 N. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44236

Explore Secret Gardens at the June 14 Gallery Hop

At the Hudson Gallery Hop on Friday, June 14th, 5:30-8:30pm, galleries will celebrate the coming of summer with the theme “Secret Gardens” by showing artwork inspired by nature and summer.

Along with their regular selections of artwork and gift items, the galleries will each feature guest artists. Light refreshments will be served.

In addition, the galleries are collectively focusing on Harvest Home, the women’s division of Haven of Rest Ministries, Akron. When you make a donation during the month of June, you can place a flower on the wall of studios and galleries. All proceeds benefit Harvest Home.

Hudson Fine Art & Framing

Preview paintings of local scenes created by artists painting during this year’s Hudson Home and Garden Tour. The formal artist reception will follow on Saturday from 5-7pm.

Standing Rock Gallery

New garden sculptures from Francis Metal Works of Minnesota are inspired by the world’s greatest water bird sanctuaries and handcrafted of iron and Minnesota fieldstone.

The Red Twig

Katina Pastis Radwanski will have paintings and sculpture on view. A Hudson resident, Katina’s subjects are contemporary and her style is imaginary.

Fair Trade on Main

Guest artist Vickie Hoskins of Vibrant Visions will new painted flower pots along with her colorful, inspirational artwork.

Uncommon Art Gallery & Studios

Charming bird paintings and teabag art of Dawn Gettig and whimsical flora and fauna paintings by Katie Scalmato.

Hudson’s spin on the art walk, the Gallery Hop highlights art studios and galleries in town. Free and open to the public, Hops take place from 5:30-8:30pm and are great for all ages. The Hudson Gallery Hop is designed to promote the arts in Hudson and encourage creativity in all.

To do the Hop, see HudsonArtHop.com for locations or pick up a flyer at participating stops. Gallery Hops are designed to promote the arts in Hudson and encourage creativity in all. To learn more, visit www.hudsonarthop.com or www.facebook.com/hudsonarthop.

Uncommon Art 178 1/2 N. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44236
234-284-9019
