Hudson Society of Artists Holiday Show & Sale

to

Laurel Lake Retirement Community 200 Laurel Lake Drive , Akron, Ohio 44236

Hudson Society of Artists Holiday Show and Sale returns – Laurel Lake Retirement Community at 200 Laurel Lake Drive in Hudson, Ohio, is hosting this beautiful show once again this year, from December 4 through December 30.

An opening reception will be on Friday, December 9th, from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. so you can see what these talented artists have done again this year. Awards will be presented at 6:15.

All of the artwork in this exhibition is original and created by the Hudson Society of Artists Members. Most of the work is for sale. All purchases are made through each artist.

Regular hours are 10 am - 7 pm every day. Free parking is available.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
3306977543
Thursday

December 8, 2022

Friday

December 9, 2022

Saturday

December 10, 2022

