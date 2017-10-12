HungerPerks, BLU JAZZ+, and Chill Ice Cream Presents, "HungerPerks Bash! Come Chill @ Blu"

Join us FREE with STUDENT ID for a celebration of creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit alive on UA's campus and throughout the City of Akron.

HungerPerks is a new startup company featuring a downloadable app that gives FREE Food to users in exchange for their answers to short surveys. HungerPerks works with many area restaurants and it can be downloaded on the App Store & Google Play.

Once each student downloads the app on their mobile device, they will answer a few questions and receive a complimentary appetizer at Blu Plate and a complimentary dessert at Chill, both located in the Historic Arts District.

All HungerPerks Bash attendees also have FREE TICKETS to the Theron Brown Show at Blu Jazz+

"BLU is more than just a color, it is an attitude...an attitude of gratitude, and we are truly thankful for this next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators working hard to keep Akron one of best places in the world to live, raise a family, and enjoy the arts. We are proud to support these UA students and graduates who have chosen to build their businesses right here."

-Tony Troppe, Founder of BLU Jazz+/BLU Plate