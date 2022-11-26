HUNTER SKEENS AND THE FORERUNNERS W/ K&A BAND - 11/26/2022

Saturday, November 26, 2022

7:00 PM 11:00 PM

The Rialto Theatre

1000 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, OH 44314

WWW.THERIALTOTHEATRE.COM

Hunter Skeens and The Forerunners bring their unique style of traditional and “grassed-up“ roots music, blurring the line between yesterday and today!

And don’t forget Paninoteca is open now in The Rialto Living Room serving paninis, soups, desserts, and drinks Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To place a to-go order, call 330-510-1486