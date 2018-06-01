The ideastream Grand Tastings and Seminars comes home to the Idea Center® at Playhouse Square on June 1 and 2, 2018.

Tickets are now available for all events including the Friday evening Grand Tasting, a Saturday evening Grand Tasting, five wine seminars Saturday afternoon and a special Super-Pass ticket package.

New this year, and expected to sell out, are a Saturday afternoon food demonstration by legendary Chef Jacques Pépin and an exclusive Saturday evening VIP dinner with Chef Pépin (dinner guests will receive a signed copy of his latest cookbook).

Event sponsors include United Airlines, the exclusive airline partner, and Miceli Dairy Products Company. Media sponsors include TheWineBuzz. All event proceeds benefit ideastream programs and public service.