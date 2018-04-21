Improv Comedy Show- PNR Improv

Point of No Return Improv provides an interactive comedy experience; part theatre, part comedy, and wholly fun! Audience members provide inspiration in the form of suggestions from which original scenes are created. Brave volunteers may even find themselves on stage being serenaded or used as props by the cast.

Point of No Return is an improv comedy group that performs two Saturdays per month at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave, Cuyahoga Falls. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and are suitable for audiences ages 13 and up. Tickets are $5 at the door (cash only). For directions, performance schedule, and more info, visit www.pnrimprov.org. For invitations to our shows, become a fan at www.facebook.com/pnrimprov.

Point of No Return has been featured at the Big-Little Comedy Fest, First Night Akron, and the Oberlin College Improv Conference.

PNR operates with the support of the Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Department.