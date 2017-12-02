Improv Comedy Show - PNR Improv

Quirk Cultural Center 1201 Grant Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223

Point of No Return Improv provides an interactive comedy experience; part theatre, part comedy, and wholly fun! Audience members provide inspiration in the form of suggestions from which original scenes are created. Brave volunteers may even find themselves on stage being serenaded or used as props by the cast.

Point of No Return is an improv comedy group that performs two Saturdays per month at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave, Cuyahoga Falls. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and are suitable for audiences ages 13 and up. Tickets are $5 at the door (cash only). For directions, performance schedule, and more info, visit www.pnrimprov.org. For invitations to our shows, become a fan at www.facebook.com/pnrimprov.

PNR operates with the support of the Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Department.

Quirk Cultural Center 1201 Grant Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223 View Map
Restaurant Search