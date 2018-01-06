Improv Comedy Show- PNR Improv

to Google Calendar - Improv Comedy Show- PNR Improv - 2018-01-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Improv Comedy Show- PNR Improv - 2018-01-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Improv Comedy Show- PNR Improv - 2018-01-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Improv Comedy Show- PNR Improv - 2018-01-06 19:30:00

Quirk Cultural Center 1201 Grant Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223

Point of No Return Improv provides an interactive comedy experience; part theatre, part comedy, and wholly fun! Audience members provide inspiration in the form of suggestions from which original scenes are created. Brave volunteers may even find themselves on stage being serenaded or used as props by the cast.

Point of No Return is an improv comedy group that performs two Saturdays per month at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave, Cuyahoga Falls. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and are suitable for audiences ages 13 and up. Tickets are $5 at the door (cash only). For directions, performance schedule, and more info, visit www.pnrimprov.org. For invitations to our shows, become a fan at www.facebook.com/pnrimprov.

Point of No Return has been featured at the Big-Little Comedy Fest, First Night Akron, and the Oberlin College Improv Conference.

PNR operates with the support of the Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Department.

Info
Quirk Cultural Center 1201 Grant Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223 View Map
Comedy, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Improv Comedy Show- PNR Improv - 2018-01-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Improv Comedy Show- PNR Improv - 2018-01-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Improv Comedy Show- PNR Improv - 2018-01-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Improv Comedy Show- PNR Improv - 2018-01-06 19:30:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 3, 2018

Thursday

January 4, 2018

Friday

January 5, 2018

Saturday

January 6, 2018

Sunday

January 7, 2018

Monday

January 8, 2018

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail