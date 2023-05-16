IN-PERSON: An Evening with Author Richard Munson, Author of Tech to Table: 25 Innovators Reimagining Food

Imagine eating a burger grown in a laboratory, a strawberry picked by a robot, or a pastry created with a 3-D printer. You would never taste the difference, but these technologies might just save your health and the planet’s. Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society for an in-person author event on Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. with author Richard Munson, to discuss his newest book, Tech to Table: 25 Innovators Reimagining Food. Please note that this event is not virtual but will be held IN PERSON at the Hudson Library & Historical Society.

Today, landmark advances in computing, engineering, and medicine are driving solutions to the biggest problems created by industrialized food. Tech to Table introduces readers to twenty-five of the most creative entrepreneurs advancing these solutions. A revolution in how we grow and eat food is brewing and reinvention is desperately needed. Under Big Ag, pollution, climate change, animal cruelty, hunger, and obesity have festered, and despite decades of effort, organic farming accounts for less than one percent of U.S. croplands. Entrepreneurs represent a new path; one where disruptive technology helps people and the environment. Some of these innovations include supplements to lower the methane in cattle belches, drones that monitor irrigation levels in crops, urban warehouses that grow produce year-round, and more. Munson’s deftly crafted profiles offer a fascinating preview of the coming future of food.

Richard Munson is the author of several books, including Tesla: Inventor of the Modern. He also has written a biography of Jacques Cousteau, a history of electricity, and a behind-the-scenes look at how congressional appropriators spend taxpayer money. Now based in Chicago, Munson has worked on environmental and clean-energy issues at non-profits, within universities, in the private sector, and on Capitol Hill.

Registration for this program is required. Copies of Tech to Table will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.

The Burton D. Morgan Foundation generously supports the Hudson Library & Historical Society’s Entrepreneurship Series.