IN-PERSON: An Evening with Bestselling Author Amanda Flower, Author of Blueberry Blunder: An Amish Candy Shop Mystery

Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society for an in-person author event on Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. with bestselling author Amanda Flower, to discuss the newest book in the Amish Candy Shop mystery series, Blueberry Blunder. The Amish Candy Shop series combines a fascinating look at Amish life with the fun of candy making and a hint of romance between chocolatier Bailey King and her law enforcer boyfriend. Please note that this event is not virtual but will be held IN PERSON at the Hudson Library & Historical Society.

Bailey King, star of TV’s Bailey's Amish Sweets, is building her dream candy factory in Harvest, Ohio. But no sooner is the frame of the new building up than she finds the dead body of a surly contractor who has a long list of enemies—including people in the Amish community. To add to the drama, Bailey is being filmed by a crew for her upcoming show, a reality show about building the factory. Bailey was shocked that the network picked it up. She’s not shocked that many of the Amish working on the jobsite refuse to be on camera. However, local community organizer Margot Rawlings is ecstatic—because the filming coincides with Harvest’s First Annual Blueberry Bash. Margot believes the media attention will make Harvest the most popular destination in Holmes County. But now, the county may become known for all the wrong reasons. Bailey will have to sift through a crowd of angry villagers and thousands of blueberries to solve the murder, save her new venture, and protect her Amish friends. At the same time, she and her longtime boyfriend, Aiden Brody, are making big decisions about their future together—a future that may be in jeopardy if Bailey is the next pick on a killer’s list.

Amanda Flower is a USA Today bestselling and Agatha Award-winning author of over thirty-five mystery novels. Her novels have received starred reviews from Library Journal, Publishers Weekly, and Romantic Times, and she had been featured in USA Today, First for Women, and Woman’s World. In addition to being a writer, she was also a librarian for fifteen years.

Registration for this program is required. Copies of Blueberry Blunder will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.