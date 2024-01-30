IN-PERSON: An Evening with Bestselling Author Brad Taylor, Author of Dead Man’s Hand: A Pike Logan Novel

New York Times bestselling author and former special forces officer, Brad Taylor, will join the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Tuesday, January 30 at 6:30 pm to discuss his latest Pike Logan thriller, Dead Man’s Hand. Kirkus Reviews opines, “With his experience as an officer in the U.S. Army’s Special Forces, Taylor brings firsthand military knowledge to the Nephilim ‘Pike’ Logan series...A believable account of elite operators working outside traditional government parameters to track international villains.”

To finally end the war between their nations, a rogue band of Ukranian partisans known as the Wolves teams up with members of Russia’s military intelligence to assassinate Vladimir Putin. But Putin is aware of the traitors in his midst and assigns the loyal commander of the Russian National Guard to root them out. It’s a mission Victor Petrov is expected to undertake after he prevents Sweden from joining NATO—by assassinating a deputy minister of foreign affairs. After receiving intelligence about the threat in Sweden, the United States sends Pike Logan to identify Petrov’s target—only for him to get caught in the crossfire between Putin’s agents and the Wolves. When the smoke clears, Pike makes no effort to stop the Wolves on their ultimate mission, believing it just, until he discovers that their operation has unimaginable consequences. For Putin is preparing a devastating endgame: activating the Dead Man’s Hand nuclear response that will launch Russia’s missiles in the event of his death.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Brad Taylor is a twenty-one-year veteran of the U.S. Army Infantry and Special Forces, includ­ing eight years with Delta Force. Taylor retired in 2010 after serving more than two decades and participating in Oper­ation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He has written seventeen New York Times bestsellers and is a security consultant on asymmetric threats for various agencies.

Registration for this program is required. Copies of Dead Man’s Hand will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. For more information, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.