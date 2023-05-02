IN-PERSON: An Evening with Bestselling Crime Fiction Author T. Jefferson Parker, Author of The Rescue

Embark on a thrilling journey that Library Journal hails as perfect “for lovers of quality crime fiction; Parker never disappoints.” Parker explores the strength of the human-animal bond and how far we will go to protect what we love. Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Tuesday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. for an in-person author event with bestselling author T. Jefferson Parker, who will discuss his latest book The Rescue. Please note that this event is not virtual but will be held IN PERSON at the Hudson Library & Historical Society.

While reporting on a Tijuana animal shelter, journalist Bettina Blazak falls in love with one of her story’s subjects―an adorable Mexican street dog who is being treated for a mysterious gunshot wound. Bettina impulsively adopts the dog, who she names Felix after the veterinarian who saved him. In investigating Felix’s past, Bettina discovers that his life is nothing like what she assumed. For one thing, he’s not a Mexican street dog at all. A former DEA drug-sniffing dog, Felix has led a very colorful, dangerous, and profitable life. With Bettina’s story going viral, some interesting people are looking for Felix, making him a target―again. Bettina soon finds herself drawn into a deadly criminal underworld from which she and her beloved dog may not return.

T. Jefferson Parker is the author of numerous novels and short stories. He has won three Edgar Awards for his books, Silent Joe, California Girl, and the short story "Skinhead Central." He also received a Los Angeles Times Book Prize for best mystery with Silent Joe. Before becoming a full-time novelist, he was an award-winning reporter.

Registration for this program is required. Copies of The Rescue will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.