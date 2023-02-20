IN-PERSON: An Evening with New York Times Bestselling Author James Rollins, Author of The Cradle of Ice

Embark on a page-turning tale of action, adventure, betrayal, ambition, and the struggle for survival in a harsh world that hangs by a thread. Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Monday, February 20 at 6:30 p.m. for an in-person author event with James Rollins, who will discuss the latest book in the Moonfall series, The Cradle of Ice.

To stop the coming apocalypse, a fellowship was formed. A soldier, a thief, a lost prince, and a young girl bonded by fate and looming disaster. Each step along this path has changed the party, forging deep alliances and greater enmities. All the while, hostile forces have hunted them, fearing what they might unleash. Armies wage war around them. For each step has come with a cost―in blood, in loss, in heartbreak. Now, they must split, traveling into a vast region of ice and to a sprawling capital of the world they’ve only known in stories. Time is running out and only the truth will save us all.

James Rollins is the New York Times bestselling author of international thrillers, sold in over forty countries. His Sigma series has earned national accolades and has topped charts around the world. He is also a practicing veterinarian; he is also an avid spelunker and diver.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email reminder to attend the program, hosted in-person at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, a day before the program begins. Copies of The Cradle of Ice will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.