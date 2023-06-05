IN-PERSON: An Evening with New York Times Bestselling Author Kate White, Author of Between Two Strangers

Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society for an in-person author event on Monday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. with bestselling author Kate White, to discuss her newest book, Between Two Strangers. A woman receives a bewildering inheritance that may have something to do with her past in this twisty and addictive psychological thriller from White, who Entertainment Weekly calls “impossible to outwit.” Please note that this event is not virtual but will be held IN PERSON at the Hudson Library & Historical Society.

Struggling artist Skyler Moore is flabbergasted when she receives a suspicious phone call from a lawyer she’s never met regarding a “private matter.” As soon as she arrives at the law firm’s office, she learns she’s the recipient of a large inheritance, a life-changing sum that will allow her to realize her long-held dream of becoming a mother. But who was her benefactor, Christopher Whaley? The late man’s name means nothing to Skyler, and she has no idea why he would leave her such an enormous bequest. Looking into his background, Skyler finally realizes they met once at a hotel bar and shared a one-night stand. But they never exchanged numbers, or even last names, and that was over a decade ago. She wonders if the inheritance is meant to be a message of some kind but can’t imagine what it might be. Chris’ family is confused and suspicious too, and his widow accuses Skyler of having an affair with her late husband, then threatens revenge. In order to protect herself, Skyler must understand the reason the money was left to her. But as she digs for the truth, it becomes clear that Chris Whaley might have taken other secrets to the grave, ones that could have terrifying consequences for her.

Kate White is the New York Times bestselling author of nine psychological thrillers, including The Secrets You Keep, The Second Husband, and Have You Seen Me?, which was named an Amazon editors' pick in the thriller category. In addition to writing stand-alone psychological thrillers, Kate is the author of eight Bailey Weggins mysteries. The most recent, Such A Perfect Wife, was nominated for an International Thriller Writers Award.

Registration for this program is required. Copies of Between Two Strangers will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.