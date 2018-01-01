Join Naturalist Joe Malmisur for this inaugural New Year’s Day program. A few snowshoes are available to use free of charge, or you may bring your own. Hot chocolate and a warm fire are waiting afterward. There is still a hike if snow conditions are not adequate. Registration is required. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Inaugural New Year’s Day Snowshoe Hike
Liberty Park Nature Center - Twinsburg Ledges Area 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family This & ThatDeck the Hall: “Postcards from the Past”
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBret Michaels
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family This & ThatDeck the Hall: “Postcards from the Past”
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
-
Events in The 330Voices in the Valley presents A Blues Gathering
Sunday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatNew Year’s Celebration at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatFirst Night Akron 2018
-
Monday
Tuesday
-
Kids & Family This & ThatNature Play: Snow
-