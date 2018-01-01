Inaugural New Year’s Day Snowshoe Hike

Join Naturalist Joe Malmisur for this inaugural New Year’s Day program. A few snowshoes are available to use free of charge, or you may bring your own. Hot chocolate and a warm fire are waiting afterward. There is still a hike if snow conditions are not adequate. Registration is required. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. summitmetroparks.org