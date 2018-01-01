Inaugural New Year’s Day Snowshoe Hike

to Google Calendar - Inaugural New Year’s Day Snowshoe Hike - 2018-01-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Inaugural New Year’s Day Snowshoe Hike - 2018-01-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Inaugural New Year’s Day Snowshoe Hike - 2018-01-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Inaugural New Year’s Day Snowshoe Hike - 2018-01-01 10:00:00

Liberty Park Nature Center - Twinsburg Ledges Area 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087

Join Naturalist Joe Malmisur for this inaugural New Year’s Day program. A few snowshoes are available to use free of charge, or you may bring your own. Hot chocolate and a warm fire are waiting afterward. There is still a hike if snow conditions are not adequate. Registration is required. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
Liberty Park Nature Center - Twinsburg Ledges Area 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Inaugural New Year’s Day Snowshoe Hike - 2018-01-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Inaugural New Year’s Day Snowshoe Hike - 2018-01-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Inaugural New Year’s Day Snowshoe Hike - 2018-01-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Inaugural New Year’s Day Snowshoe Hike - 2018-01-01 10:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

December 28, 2017

Friday

December 29, 2017

Saturday

December 30, 2017

Sunday

December 31, 2017

Monday

January 1, 2018

Tuesday

January 2, 2018

Wednesday

January 3, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail