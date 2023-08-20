Introduction to Embroidery - Sunday, August 20, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join artist Sam Lilenfield for an Embroidery Workshop on Sunday, August 20, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.! Sam will walk you through the process of completing an embroidery project from start to finish. The workshop is open to all ages and skill levels. The fee is $15/MassMu member and $18/nonmember and includes all supplies. Register at MassillonMuseum.org/Tickets or by calling 330-833-4061.

Sam Lilenfield is a fiber and illustration artist from Canton, OH. Her contemporary embroidery work is centered around vibrant color palettes and layers of texture.